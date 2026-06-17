Co-op Bank in Sh1b student startups funding deal with Acorn and Absa

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Joel Kaba, Director of Youth Financial Services at Co-op Bank with Edward Kirathe, Chief Executive Officer, Acorn Holdings Limited and Abdi Mohamed, MD and CEO Absa Bank Kenya jointly launch Zinduka Graduate Enterprise Programme. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Co-operative Bank of Kenya has committed Sh1 billion to a joint programme with Acorn Holdings and Absa Bank Kenya that offers unsecured housing loans and startup capital to university students, targeting a chronic shortage of student beds and a formal job market that absorbs only one in ten graduates.

The "Zinduka" Graduate Enterprise Programme aims to support 5,000 to 10,000 new businesses annually, with graduates accessing loans of between Sh200,000 and Sh500,000, the partners said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

Kenya has approximately 500,000 university students but fewer than 40,000 university-provided beds, leaving about 460,000 students in informal, unregulated accommodation that is often unsafe and expensive, the partners said.

Under the two-stage plan, students and their parents are listed as co-borrowers on unsecured housing loans, with monthly repayments starting from Sh4,000.

Students who complete four years of on-time payments graduate with a verified credit history, a rare asset for most Kenyan job seekers that typically takes years to build.

"The formal job market is only able to absorb about one in ten graduates," Acorn Chief Executive Officer Edward Kirathe said in the statement.

"Zinduka bridges a critical gap by connecting a student's journey from securing their first home away from home to accessing the capital needed to launch their first business."

Acorn will provide a first-loss guarantee on the enterprise loans, a move designed to mitigate risk for lenders and encourage financing for graduates without collateral or credit track records, Kirathe added.

During their studies, students will attend quarterly entrepreneurship modules at Acorn's Qwetu and Qejani properties and submit viable business plans to qualify for the guaranteed loans, processed through the banking partners.

Co-op Bank Director for Youth Financial Services Joel Kaba said the lender designed a co-borrowing model to make financing accessible and sustainable. "With Sh1 billion committed to this initiative, we are proud to play an instrumental role in bringing this vision to life," Kaba said.

Absa Bank Kenya Managing Director Abdi Mohamed said the lender would provide workplace readiness training through its Ready-to-Work programme and explore internship opportunities, as well as a seed fund to support student-led businesses. More than 5,000 students are expected to benefit from tailored financing solutions, he added.

Acorn is Kenya's largest purpose-built student accommodation provider, operating 13,000 beds across 15 properties in 10 locations, with a further 7,000 beds under development. The firm operates under the Qwetu and Qejani brands.