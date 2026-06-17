Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Ruto hits out at global financial institutions, calls for Africa's inclusion

By Macharia Kamau | Jun. 17, 2026
President William Ruto arrives in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the 2026 G7 Summit. [PCS]

President William Ruto has once again called for the inclusion of Africa in reforming the international financial and governance institutions.  

Speaking during a media interview in Evian, France, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit yesterday, the President pointed out that these institutions need to be democratised, including the United Nations Security Council, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, for the benefit of all nations. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

President William Ruto 2026 G7 Summit World Bank Funding IMF Conditions
.

Latest Stories

Ruto hits out at global lenders, calls for Africa's inclusion
Ruto hits out at global lenders, calls for Africa's inclusion
Business
By Macharia Kamau
20 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
Business
By Brian Ngugi
20 mins ago
Wetang'ula orders national response over rising lake waters
National
By Irene Githinji
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
By Juliet Omelo 20 mins ago
Blood money: Will compensation heal a bleeding nation, end police cruelty?
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
By Irene Githinji 20 mins ago
MPs clash over tax proposals in Finance Bill
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
By Kamau Muthoni 20 mins ago
Duale contradicts self in court over Ebola quarantine facility deal
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
By Brian Ngugi 20 mins ago
Budget reality check as Moody's warns Kenya of fiscal pain ahead
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved