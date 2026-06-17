Ruto hits out at global financial institutions, calls for Africa's inclusion

President William Ruto arrives in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the 2026 G7 Summit. [PCS]

President William Ruto has once again called for the inclusion of Africa in reforming the international financial and governance institutions.

Speaking during a media interview in Evian, France, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit yesterday, the President pointed out that these institutions need to be democratised, including the United Nations Security Council, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, for the benefit of all nations.