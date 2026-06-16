Boost for Konza as Ketraco energises Sh8.4 billion power line

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Ketraco engineers at the Isinya–Konza 400kV transmission line and Konza substation. [Courtesy]

Kenya has taken a significant step towards strengthening its electricity infrastructure after the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco) successfully energised the Sh8.4 billion Isinya–Konza 400kV transmission line and Konza substation, a project expected to boost investor confidence and accelerate industrial development in the country's flagship smart city.

The newly commissioned infrastructure comprises a 98-kilometre double-circuit 400kV transmission line linking Isinya and Konza and a state-of-the-art 400/132/66kV substation.

The project is designed to enhance electricity transmission capacity, improve grid stability and guarantee reliable power supply to Konza Technopolis and the rapidly growing lower eastern region.

The development comes at a time when Kenya is positioning itself as a regional hub for technology, innovation and manufacturing, with reliable energy infrastructure increasingly viewed as a critical factor in attracting local and foreign investment.

Ketraco acting Managing Director Kipkemoi Kibias said the energisation marks a major milestone in the country's efforts to build a resilient transmission network capable of supporting growing electricity demand and long-term economic growth.

"The successful energisation of the Isinya–Konza Transmission Line and Konza Substation strengthens the reliability of the national grid and guarantees quality power supply to Konza Technopolis and surrounding areas," said Eng Kibias.

He noted that reliable and quality power remains a key ingredient in attracting investment into technology parks, industrial zones and emerging urban centres, making the project critical to Kenya's economic transformation agenda.

"This project is critical in supporting industrialisation, attracting investments and advancing Kenya's Vision 2030 development agenda. By enhancing power transfer capacity and strengthening grid resilience, we are creating the infrastructure needed to support economic growth and meet the country's rising electricity demand," he said.

"The enhanced transmission capacity is expected to reduce network constraints and improve power quality, factors that directly influence business productivity and operating costs," he added.

The project also provides the capacity required to support the continued expansion of Konza Technopolis, which has been earmarked as a major technology and innovation hub expected to host ICT firms, research institutions, educational facilities and residential developments.

Beyond Konza, the investment is expected to benefit businesses and households across Kajiado, Machakos and Makueni counties by improving electricity reliability and providing alternative power supply routes that minimise disruptions.

Ketraco said the project will significantly enhance electricity transmission capacity and improve access to power across the three counties, supporting growing residential, commercial and industrial demand while strengthening the reliability and stability of electricity supply in the region.

"This development will facilitate the evacuation and distribution of electricity to the lower eastern region while improving the overall resilience and stability of the national grid through enhanced interconnectivity and alternative power supply paths," said Eng. Kibias.

The transmission line is equipped to strengthen interconnectivity within the national grid, allowing more efficient distribution of electricity and improving system resilience during outages or maintenance operations.

Ketraco noted that the infrastructure includes two 400/132kV, 350MVA transformers and two 132/66kV, 100MVA transformers, providing substantial capacity to meet future electricity demand driven by urbanisation, industrial growth and increasing adoption of digital technologies.

The project was financed jointly by the Export-Import Bank of China (Exim Bank of China) and the Government of Kenya and executed by China Aerospace Construction Group Company Limited (CACGC).

Its completion is expected to support Kenya's broader economic ambitions by ensuring that strategic investment zones such as Konza Technopolis have access to stable and high-quality power, a key ingredient for competitiveness in the digital economy.

"Ketraco remains committed to developing and maintaining a robust transmission system that supports economic growth, regional integration and universal access to reliable electricity," said Eng Kibias.