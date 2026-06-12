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State moves to calm investors in affordable housing scheme

By Ryan Kerubo | Jun. 12, 2026

President William Ruto inspects the 955-unit Starehe affordable housing project in Nyahururu town, Laikipia West constituency. [PCS]

The government has moved to reassure Kenyans that homes bought under the Affordable Housing Programme are safe and cannot be taken away from them.

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Affordable Housing Programme ExDP Rigathi Gachagua Committee on Housing State Department for Housing
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