Business activity dips in May amid deepening economic crisis

Graph showing a business decline. [Courtesy]

Across Kenya, from small kiosks in sprawling estates to construction sites and transport depots, businesses are bleeding cash as soaring fuel and food costs force ordinary Kenyans to keep their wallets shut, with nothing left to spend.

The sharpest business slowdown in nearly two years has taken hold, a new survey shows, with sales dropping at the fastest pace since mid‑2025 and jobs being cut for the first time this year.