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How I navigated turbulence to build a Sh1b fashion brand

By Graham Kajilwa | Jun. 3, 2026
Vivo Fashion Group Wandia Gichuru. [Courtesy]

At 58, Wandia Gichuru visits the gym four times a week. It is one of the religious duties she does as an ardent believer in James Clear’s gospel of Atomic Habits. 

She has also developed a liking for Artificial Intelligence (AI), albeit late, she says. Six months ago, she was not as passionate about AI as she is today. 

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