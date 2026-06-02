Blow to Bia Tosha as court rejects fresh bid to stop Sh300b EABL shares sale

Diageo PLC has a controlling stake in East African Breweries Limited. [Courtesy]

Bia Tosha Distributors Limited has suffered a major setback after the High Court dismissed its second attempt to halt the proposed Sh300 billion acquisition of Diageo PLC's controlling stake in East African Breweries Limited (EABL) by Japanese brewing giant Asahi Group Holdings.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, Justice Gregory Mutai rejected the distributor's second application dated May 4, 2026, seeking conservatory orders to preserve the status quo pending the hearing of its appeal at the Court of Appeal to halt Diageo's proposed US$2.3 billion sale of its 65 percent stake in EABL to Japan's Asahi Group Holdings.