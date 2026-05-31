Low insurance uptake exposes Kenyans to rising flood, theft damage

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Stranded vehicles in floodwaters in Nairobi highlight Kenya’s low insurance uptake, leaving households exposed to rising flood damage and escalating vehicle theft losses.

Floods and rising vehicle theft are hitting Kenyan households at the same time, but most victims are facing both shocks without insurance cover.

Floodwaters in Nairobi do not just disrupt traffic. They destroy vehicles, drain savings and leave thousands of Kenyans facing losses they cannot recover from.

In March 2026, flooding across Kenya left at least 112 people dead in 30 counties and damaged nearly 7,000 households. In Nairobi, at least 71 vehicles were stranded as major roads turned into rivers and motorists abandoned cars to survive.

For many victims, the losses ended there. No compensation followed. No recovery support arrived. No insurance cover softened the blow.

The underlying problem, regulators say, is low insurance uptake.

Insurance penetration dropped to 2.2 per cent of GDP in the first half of 2025, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority and Central Bank of Kenya. That is far below the global average of 7.4 per cent, exposing households and businesses to growing financial shocks from disasters and crime.

Vehicle theft has intensified the pressure.

In May 2026, police in Parklands, Nairobi, arrested suspects filmed stripping parts from a UN vehicle in broad daylight. Detectives later raided spare parts shops on Kirinyaga Road, where the stolen items were recovered.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has flagged a rise in motor vehicle theft since early 2024, saying the trend has increased insurance claims and complicated loan recovery for lenders.

AKI data shows thieves increasingly target vehicles for parts rather than entire units, with Toyota models among the most stripped. Police figures indicate most stolen vehicles lack insurance cover, leaving owners to absorb full losses.

First Assurance Managing Director Stephen Lokonyo says the convergence of climate risk and crime is making insurance a necessity rather than an optional expense.

"Insurance remains an effective financial safety net only when secured before a risk manifests into a claim," he said.

He notes that exposure extends beyond motorists to institutions such as schools, churches and mosques, which face risks ranging from storms to liability claims.

"When these spaces face storms, burglary or accidental liability claims, reliance on community goodwill or ad-hoc fundraisers is no longer a viable strategy," he said.

An AKI survey found that lack of awareness is the second biggest barrier to insurance uptake, cited by 27 per cent of respondents.

Lokonyo adds that tenants remain especially exposed because most landlord policies cover structures only, leaving personal property unprotected.

"Tailored domestic policies ensure that a single localised disaster does not erase years of household investment for families and renters alike," he added.