Fixing execution crucial for Kenya's growth, official says

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Project management must be embedded more firmly within public sector policy and decision-making frameworks if Kenya is to strengthen government delivery and achieve sustainable development impact.

Speaking during the Government and Public Sector Industry Project Management Conference 2026, which started on Thursday in Nairobi, Head of Government Delivery (HGD) Dr Sitati Olando emphasised the strategic role of project management in translating national priorities into measurable outcomes, calling for stronger collaboration, greater professional influence in policymaking, and more structured approaches to public sector implementation.

“Project management must occupy a stronger place in the public space. If we are to influence policy and deliver meaningful impact, we must be at the decision-making table,” said Olando.

He called on project management professionals and institutions to work collectively to elevate the profession’s role in government delivery systems, including establishing a technical team to lead discussions on integrating project management more deeply into public sector policy and implementation frameworks.

Olando also underscored the importance of value creation in public sector delivery, urging practitioners to leverage technology, stakeholder engagement, and collaborative approaches to improve project outcomes and service delivery.

Highlighting the profession’s growing global relevance, he challenged stakeholders to transform project management into a broader movement capable of shaping governance and development outcomes. “We have a duty to grow this profession and expand its contribution to national development. I am encouraged by its progress and believe we can grow beyond 10,000 members. Government stands ready to support this journey,” he added. The conference, convened by the PMI Kenya Chapter under the theme “Delivering Kenya’s Development Agenda Through Project Management” and the tagline “From Policy to Impact”, brought together leaders from government ministries, county governments, state corporations, development agencies, academia, and the private sector to explore ways of strengthening project delivery, accountability, and development impact.

Maureen Ochang, president of the PMI Kenya Chapter, highlighted the urgent need to strengthen execution systems within public institutions.

Ochang noted that development expenditure has accounted for approximately 30–35 per cent of government spending in recent years.