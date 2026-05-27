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Carrefour says it has invested Sh15 billion in Kenyan economy

By James Wanzala | May. 27, 2026
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Retail supermarket brand Carrefour, which is owned by  Majid Al Futtaim has revealed that it has invested more than Sh14.97 billion in Kenya since it received exclusive rights to operate 10 years ago.

Since entering the market in 2016, the retail giant says it has spent more than Sh239 billion in sourcing its goods from local suppliers.

The retailer has expanded to 34 stores nationwide and served more than 119 million customers, including 24 million in 2025.

It noted that it has also invested in workforce development through its Retail Business School, delivering more than 44,700 hours of training and issuing 546 internal training certifications in 2025.

To mark the anniversary, Carrefour has launched its ‘10 Years, 10 Million Stories’ customer appreciation campaign. Running from 22 May to 11 June, the three‑week campaign features a nationwide customer rewards programme valued at over Sh20 million across all Carrefour stores and the Carrefour App.

The initiative includes rewards such as 10 brand‑new vehicles, school fee vouchers, home appliances and fully paid holiday trips, alongside discounts of up to 50 per cent.

 “Reaching this 10-year milestone reflects the strength of our partnership with the Kenyan market. Our focus has been on building a resilient retail ecosystem, working closely with local suppliers, empowering our people and continuously enhancing the customer experience,” said Regional Director – East Africa, Majid Al Futtaim Retail Christophe Orcet.

“We see significant opportunities to scale this model further, deepening our contribution to the economy while delivering sustainable long-term growth.”

The retailer said it works with over 690 Kenyan suppliers, including farmers, manufacturers and SMEs, and sources 99 per cent of its products locally and supports the export of agricultural products to regional and international markets where it operates.

Carrefour said it has created more than 3,000 direct jobs in Kenya.

The Boston Consulting Group notes that modern retail could increase its market share by around five percentage points by 2030, as supermarket and convenience formats expand their reach, supported by growing digital access and online shopping. 

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