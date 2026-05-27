How data can be the bedrock of your enterprise's growth

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Data is the foundation of smarter, sustainable business growth. [Courtesy]

In many small businesses, decisions are made based on experience.

You know which customer pays on time, which product sells quickly, and which supplier causes delays.

This knowledge is valuable because it comes from being close to your business daily. But in today’s economy, experience alone is no longer enough.

Fast-growing businesses are those that combine experience with data. For many small and medium enterprises, the word “data” can feel distant or technical.

It sounds like something used by large corporations or technology companies. In reality, every small business already has data.

Your daily sales, your payments, your customer records, and even your phone messages are all forms of data. The question is not whether you have data. The question is whether you are using it to grow your business.

Think about a simple example. If you run a retail shop, you know what you sold today. But if you look more closely, your records can tell you much more.

Which products sell most often? Which days are busiest? Which customers return regularly? Which items stay on the shelf too long? Without this information, you may continue stocking products that do not sell or miss opportunities to grow what is already working.

As your business becomes part of a wider business network, data becomes even more important. Your suppliers can see how often you order and how reliably you pay.

Your customers can see whether you deliver on time. Digital platforms track how quickly you respond and how consistently you perform.

Whether you realise it or not, your business is already being evaluated through data. And that data answers a simple question: can this business be trusted?

This is where data connects directly to trust. When your records show that you pay consistently, deliver on time, and respond quickly, partners begin to trust you even before meeting you.

When your data shows inconsistency, trust weakens. In this way, data becomes more than information. It becomes evidence of how your business behaves.

Data also changes how opportunities come to you. In the past, financial institutions often saw SMEs as risky because there was little reliable information about how they operated.

Today, digital transactions are creating a clearer picture. Payment histories show how money flows, sales records show growth patterns, and digital activities show how a business performs.

This information can help lenders, insurers, partners, and digital platforms understand your business better.

But for this to work, you must take control of your data. You do not need expensive systems to get started. There are also free and low-cost tools that can help you organise this information.

Mobile money statements already give you a record of transactions. Simple spreadsheet tools like Excel or Google Sheets can help you track sales and expenses.

Basic accounting apps designed for small businesses can help you organise records without needing advanced knowledge. Even your smartphone can be a starting point for capturing and storing data.

The goal is not to become a data expert. The goal is to become more aware of how your business operates.

Over time, patterns will begin to emerge. You will see which products are most profitable when demand increases and where money is being lost. This allows you to plan rather than react. It helps you make better decisions about stock, pricing, and growth.

As your business grows, data becomes a powerful asset. It strengthens your relationships with suppliers, builds trust with customers, increases your credibility with financial institutions and helps insurance companies assess your risks

This is how small businesses begin to move beyond their size. Not just through hard work, but through understanding. Not just through activity, but through insight.

The question then becomes simple: are you using your data to improve your business operations? Because in today’s economy, the businesses that grow fastest are not only the hardest-working.

They are the ones whose owners understand what their business is telling them and act accordingly.

Remember, technology connects you to opportunity. Trust turns relationships into growth. Networks take your business further than size allows.

The author writes at the intersection of the trust economy, digital growth and transformation in emerging markets