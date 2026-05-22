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KCB shareholders approve Sh22.5b dividend payout

By Brian Ngugi | May. 22, 2026
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KCB Group CEO Paul Russo says the business continues to benefit from strong momentum across key business segments. [File, Standard]

KCB Group Plc shareholders have approved a total dividend payout of Sh22.5 billion for the 2025 financial year, rewarding investors with a 133 per cent jump in per-share returns, the lender said on Thursday. 

The dividend approved at the annual general meeting comprises an interim and special dividend of Sh4 per share approved by the board in November 2025, and a final and special dividend of Sh3 per share, bringing the full-year total to Sh7 per share. 

The final dividend will be paid, net of withholding tax, on or about May 22, 2026, to shareholders on the register of members as of April 2. “The payout reaffirms the group’s strong financial performance, resilient balance sheet, and commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value,” KCB Group Chairman Joseph Kinyua told the meeting. 

Kinyua said the group remains cautiously optimistic about this year's outlook despite pressures in the operating environment, citing opportunities through regional integration, intra-African trade, infrastructure development, digital innovation, and the expanding role of the private sector in driving economic transformation. 

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo said the business continues to benefit from strong momentum across key business segments, improved operational efficiency, and a deliberate focus on supporting businesses, small and medium enterprises, and households across the markets where it operates. 

“We are running a well-diversified business which is sustaining our resilience, leveraging our regional footprint and scale, customer confidence and continued investment in digital transformation,” Russo said.

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Related Topics

KCB Group Plc KCB Dividend Payout KCB Group Chairman Joseph Kinyua KCB Group CEO Paul Russo
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