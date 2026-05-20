Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

From Boeing cockpit to truck seat: Building Africa's logistics backbone

By Brian Ngugi | May. 20, 2026
Charles Thuo, founder of Apexloads, is building digital solutions to fix Africa’s costly logistics and freight inefficiencies.[Photo courtesy]

Charles Thuo used to design aircraft for Boeing. Then he got behind the wheel of a truck and discovered a $50 billion (Sh6.4 trillion) hole in Africa’s economy.

The 38-year-old Kenyan founder of  logistics technology startup Apexloads sits at an unusual crossroads: aerospace engineer, US Army veteran, former owner-operator truck driver, and now tech entrepreneur trying to digitise one of Africa’s most fragmented industries.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

African Logistics Freight Technology Digital Verification Transport Financing
.

Latest Stories

Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
National
By Jacinta Mutura
54 mins ago
Is Epra ceding too much ground to the Executive on fuel?
National
By Macharia Kamau
54 mins ago
Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
By Ndung’u Gachane 54 mins ago
Ruto's jet-set lifestyle sparks fury as hustlers suffer on the ground
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
By David Odongo, Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi 54 mins ago
Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
By Jacinta Mutura 54 mins ago
Hustlers pay heavy price for transport chaos
Is Epra ceding too much ground to the Executive on fuel?
By Macharia Kamau 54 mins ago
Is Epra ceding too much ground to the Executive on fuel?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved