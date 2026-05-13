Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Africa's skills crisis blocking development capital, PMI warns ahead of summit

By David Njaaga | May. 13, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Project Management Institute boss George Asamani.

Sub-Saharan Africa faces a 75 per cent surge in demand for project professionals by 2035, as a skills shortage locks the continent out of development capital, the Project Management Institute warns.

The institute made the remarks ahead of its annual summit in Cape Town in September, where the talent gap will sit at the centre of discussions.

At last year's gathering in Kigali, African Development Bank (AfDB) leaders noted that Africa's greatest obstacle was not a shortage of capital but a shortage of bankable projects, well-prepared investable opportunities capable of unlocking funding and delivering impact.

"Without the right skills and capability, even the most promising initiatives stall. The Global Summit Series Cape Town is designed to change that, moving beyond conversation to build the talent and expertise Africa needs to deliver at scale," said George Asamani, managing director of PMI Sub-Saharan Africa.

The PMI Global Summit Series will convene at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from September 14 to 15, hosted by PMI Sub-Saharan Africa.

Themed "Africa Delivers MORE Together," the summit will include sessions on managing large infrastructure projects and applications of artificial intelligence in African development.

Asamani noted that the yardstick for project success has shifted. "In today's context, project success is no longer measured solely by timelines and budgets, but by the value it creates, whether in economic growth, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, or improved quality of life," he added.

The summit marks the tenth year of PMI convening regional project leaders, tracing its origins to a first edition in Johannesburg.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

PMI summit Cape Town 2026 Project Management Institute Africa Africa Project Management Summit PMI Global Summit Series
.

Latest Stories

The trouble with Tanzanian president's 'mikwaju' proposal
The trouble with Tanzanian president's 'mikwaju' proposal
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
36 mins ago
Why Ruto, Ouattara meeting is important for Kenya and Cte d'Ivoire
Opinion
By Elijah Mwangi
36 mins ago
What France's renewed focus means for Anglophone Africa
Opinion
By Mbugua Ng’ang’a
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Top State House official 'pushed' Dr Obwaka to his death, says widow
By Jacinta Mutura 36 mins ago
Top State House official 'pushed' Dr Obwaka to his death, says widow
Ruto faces scrutiny amid concerns on 'undermined' country's sovereignty
By Brian Ngugi 36 mins ago
Ruto faces scrutiny amid concerns on 'undermined' country's sovereignty
Ousted but vocal: Gachagua's bold persona after impeachment
By Ndung’u Gachane 36 mins ago
Ousted but vocal: Gachagua's bold persona after impeachment
Diplomatic blunder? Why French summit may expose Kenya to isolation
By Francis Ontomwa 36 mins ago
Diplomatic blunder? Why French summit may expose Kenya to isolation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved