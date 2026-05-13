Africa's skills crisis blocking development capital, PMI warns ahead of summit

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Project Management Institute boss George Asamani.

Sub-Saharan Africa faces a 75 per cent surge in demand for project professionals by 2035, as a skills shortage locks the continent out of development capital, the Project Management Institute warns.

The institute made the remarks ahead of its annual summit in Cape Town in September, where the talent gap will sit at the centre of discussions.

At last year's gathering in Kigali, African Development Bank (AfDB) leaders noted that Africa's greatest obstacle was not a shortage of capital but a shortage of bankable projects, well-prepared investable opportunities capable of unlocking funding and delivering impact.

"Without the right skills and capability, even the most promising initiatives stall. The Global Summit Series Cape Town is designed to change that, moving beyond conversation to build the talent and expertise Africa needs to deliver at scale," said George Asamani, managing director of PMI Sub-Saharan Africa.

The PMI Global Summit Series will convene at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from September 14 to 15, hosted by PMI Sub-Saharan Africa.

Themed "Africa Delivers MORE Together," the summit will include sessions on managing large infrastructure projects and applications of artificial intelligence in African development.

Asamani noted that the yardstick for project success has shifted. "In today's context, project success is no longer measured solely by timelines and budgets, but by the value it creates, whether in economic growth, social inclusion, environmental sustainability, or improved quality of life," he added.

The summit marks the tenth year of PMI convening regional project leaders, tracing its origins to a first edition in Johannesburg.