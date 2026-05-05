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Roads dominate development budget in Treasury estimates

By Graham Kajilwa | May. 5, 2026
Budget briefcase. [File, Standard]

The roads sector will take the lion’s share of the country’s 2026/27 development budget as President William Ruto rushes to fulfil a majority of his promises before the 2027 general elections. 

Draft budget estimates for the period show that the government plans to spend Sh840.6 billion in development projects, with the State Department for Roads taking the most allocation at Sh176.9 billion. 

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Kenya Roads Budget William Ruto Development Budget Infrastructure Pledge
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