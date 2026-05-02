Nairobi to Host iGaming africa summit as sector eyes growth, regulation

Audio By Vocalize

Caption

Nairobi is set to host Africa’s premier gathering for the gaming, fintech and regulatory sectors, with the iGaming AFRIKA Summit 2026 bringing together industry players, policymakers and investors to shape the future of digital entertainment.

The two-day summit, scheduled for May 4th and 5th, comes at a time when Africa’s gaming industry is experiencing rapid growth driven by technology, mobile penetration and evolving consumer trends.

Organisers say the forum will focus on key issues including regulation, artificial intelligence and the balance between industry growth and responsible gaming.

“This summit is more than a conference; it’s a strategic platform to align African policies with global best practices while fostering local innovation and talent,” said Jeremiah Maangi, Founder and CEO of iGaming Afrika.

The summit will feature keynote addresses from top regulators, including Gambling Regulatory Authority Director General Peter Karimi and Chairperson Joseph Kirui Limo, highlighting the increasing role of policy in shaping the sector.

Discussions are also expected to explore how emerging technologies such as AI are transforming gaming experiences while raising new regulatory and ethical considerations.

Industry stakeholders are expected to use the platform to strengthen collaboration, attract investment and address concerns around responsible gaming as the sector continues to expand across the continent.

The event will culminate in the iGaming AFRIKA Awards Dinner at Mövenpick Hotel on May 4th, recognising innovation and excellence within the industry.

With Nairobi positioning itself as a hub for digital innovation, the summit is expected to reinforce Kenya’s role in shaping Africa’s fast-growing digital economy.