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Govt. highlights Nairobi's role as global consensus hub ahead of Africa Forward Summit

By Eunice Omollo | May. 2, 2026
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Nairobi is increasingly positioning itself as a key global convening hub, with Kenya set to leverage its diplomatic influence to drive strategic partnerships ahead of the Africa Forward Summit 2026.

Principal Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Korir Sing’Oei, says the capital has evolved into a trusted platform for bringing together diverse global actors to build consensus on issues critical to Africa’s future.

“As a proven convener of regional and global dialogue, Nairobi is uniquely positioned to bring together diverse actors around shared priorities for Africa and its global partners,” he said.

The upcoming summit is expected to deepen cross-sector partnerships and elevate collaboration between African countries and international partners, particularly in areas aligned with the continent’s development agenda.

“Our global partners bring significant industrial and technical capacity in sectors such as aviation, automotive, energy, including nuclear, and health manufacturing,” Sing’Oei noted. “These capabilities are directly relevant to Africa’s industrialisation agenda.”

A key focus of the summit will be strengthening Africa’s health security by boosting local production of medical supplies.
“Currently, about 60 per cent of Africa’s health commodities are manufactured outside the continent. We must shift a significant share of that capacity to Africa,” he said, citing opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area and institutions such as Africa CDC.

The summit will also prioritise agriculture and technology as pillars of transformation.
“Africa holds the world’s largest remaining reserve of arable land. This is a strategic asset that must be optimised not only for food self-sufficiency but to build a competitive agro-industrial export base,” Sing’Oei said.On technology, he emphasised the need for Africa to actively participate in the global digital economy through strategic partnerships.
“We are looking to accelerate investment across the full artificial intelligence and digital technology stack, positioning Africa as an active player, not just a consumer,” he added.
The summit is also expected to facilitate direct engagement between African and French private sector players, creating opportunities for commercially viable and mutually beneficial partnerships.

“The Africa Forward Summit provides a platform for real-time engagement that will translate dialogue into concrete, bankable partnerships,” Sing’Oei said.

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Related Topics

Africa digital and agro-industrial transformation local health manufacturing Africa Africa Forward Summit partnerships Nairobi global diplomacy and investment hub
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