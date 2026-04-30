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April inflation rate rises to 5.6pc as food, fuel and fares surge. [File, Standard]

The cost of living rose to a one-year high in April, with the inflation rate increasing to 5.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent in March, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The rise was driven by higher food, transport, and fuel prices, pushing the general price level to its highest point in the past 12 months.

KNBS data shows inflation was 4.1 per cent in April 2025, indicating a year-on-year increase of 1.5 percentage points.

“Annual consumer price inflation was 5.6 per cent in April 2026, meaning the general price level… was 5.6 per cent higher than in April 2025,” the Bureau said.

The increase was largely attributed to higher prices in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages category (8.8 per cent), Transport (10.0 per cent), and Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels (2.4 per cent).

Key household items recorded notable increases. Gas prices rose by 7.3 per cent to retail at Sh3,362 for a 13kg cylinder, while tomatoes jumped by 9 per cent and cooking oil by 2.7 per cent.

Matatu fares increased by 9.7 per cent for inter-town travel and 7.1 per cent within town, with KNBS attributing the rise to higher fuel prices.

Other costs also edged up, with toilet paper increasing by 1.4 per cent and hairdressing and barber services rising by 0.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively.

However, some items offered slight relief. Electricity charges declined by 0.6 per cent, while prices of detergents dropped by 0.2 per cent. The cost of televisions and laptops also fell marginally.

Food prices remained mixed. While tomatoes surged by 9 per cent and Irish potatoes rose by 2.8 per cent, prices of cabbage and oranges declined by 3.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.