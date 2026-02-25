Ruto opts for electric cars to escape high fuel prices

President William Ruto alights from an electric car, at KICC. [PCS]

The government is racing to finalise a major multibillion-shilling tender to lease hundreds of luxury electric vehicles for its top officials.The strategic pivot is aimed at escaping soaring fuel costs that its own policies have helped to drive higher for millions of ordinary motorists.

The National Treasury is seeking to lease 600 electric vehicles and install 70 DC fast chargers across the country under a programme that will see most government fleets shift away from petrol and diesel.