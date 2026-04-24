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Africa urged to plug leakages, mobilise local capital as global funding dries up

By Brian Ngugi | Apr. 24, 2026

 

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Vice President Professor Kevin Urama during a past event. [File, Standard]

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