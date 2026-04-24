Why Cofek is seeking impeachment of receivers in Transcentury tax arrears

Cofek Secretary General Stephen Mutoro. Cofek accuses the receiver managers of failing to balance Equity’s interests against those of the government. [File, Standard]

A receivership dispute between investment holding firm Transcentury PLC and Equity Bank over a Sh6 billion debt has taken a new turn, with a fresh case seeking the removal of the appointed receiver managers.

Equity Bank had appointed George Weru and Muniu Thoithi as receiver managers.