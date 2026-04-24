Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Cofek is seeking impeachment of receivers in Transcentury tax arrears

By Kamau Muthoni | Apr. 24, 2026
Cofek Secretary General Stephen Mutoro. Cofek accuses the receiver managers of failing to balance Equity’s interests against those of the government. [File, Standard]

A receivership dispute between investment holding firm Transcentury PLC and Equity Bank over a Sh6 billion debt has taken a new turn, with a fresh case seeking the removal of the appointed receiver managers.

Equity Bank had appointed George Weru and Muniu Thoithi as receiver managers.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Transcentury PLC Equity Bank Cofek Kenya Revenue Authority
.

Latest Stories

Cagey Ruto tricks ODM into State House meeting on zoning
Cagey Ruto tricks ODM into State House meeting on zoning
Politics
By Ndungu Gachane
17 mins ago
Why schools are facing fresh funding gap
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
17 mins ago
Why Cofek is seeking impeachment of receivers in Transcentury tax arrears
Business
By Kamau Muthoni
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From inflated costs to poor quality: How Sh8b dirty fuel flagged for rejection beat the system, entered pipeline
By David Odongo 17 mins ago
From inflated costs to poor quality: How Sh8b dirty fuel flagged for rejection beat the system, entered pipeline
Why schools are facing fresh funding gap
By Lewis Nyaundi 17 mins ago
Why schools are facing fresh funding gap
Cagey Ruto tricks ODM into State House meeting on zoning
By Ndungu Gachane 17 mins ago
Cagey Ruto tricks ODM into State House meeting on zoning
Why Cofek is seeking impeachment of receivers in Transcentury tax arrears
By Kamau Muthoni 17 mins ago
Why Cofek is seeking impeachment of receivers in Transcentury tax arrears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved