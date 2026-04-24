Why Cofek is seeking impeachment of receivers in Transcentury tax arrears

A receivership dispute between investment holding firm Transcentury PLC and Equity Bank over a Sh6 billion debt has taken a new turn, with a fresh case seeking the removal of the appointed receiver managers.
Equity Bank had appointed George Weru and Muniu Thoithi as receiver managers.
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