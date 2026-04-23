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Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Acting Director General Nicholas Bodo. [File,Standard]

Nicholas Bodo named acting Civil Aviation Authority DG as Arao exits

Nicholas Bodo has taken over as acting director-general of the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) for the second time in four years, after Emile Arao’s tenure ended on April 22, 2026.

The KCAA Board of Directors announced the transition on Thursday, saying Arao's employment contract came to a close upon completion of his tenure.

"The Board acknowledges with appreciation his service and contribution during his time in office," Board Chairperson Brown Ondego said.

Bodo, who also serves on the KCAA board as a member representing the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace Development, steps in as the authority begins recruiting a substantive director-general.

The appointment marks the second time Bodo has occupied the acting DG role.

He first served in the position in 2022, when a court blocked Arao's initial appointment over abuse of office and financial misappropriation allegations linked to his tenure at the East African Civil Aviation Safety and Security Oversight Agency.

Arao eventually assumed the substantive role after that legal dispute was resolved, but his time at the helm has now run its course.

KCAA Board Chair said the recruitment of a permanent director general would follow an open, transparent, and competitive process in line with established procedures.

It has assured stakeholders that operations at the authority would remain unaffected during the transition.