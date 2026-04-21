Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Chinese firm, UNDP in Sh75 million pact to create jobs for youth

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 21, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Resident Representative UNDP Kenya, Jean-Luc Stalon with CRBC CEO Du Shan during the signing ceremony for the NextGen.Ke Youth Employment Programme at a Nairobi hotel on April 21, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed an agreement intended to expand youth employment opportunities by equipping them with practical work experience and skills aligned with the labour market needs.

Under the programme dubbed NextGen.Ke, the collaboration will target thousands of youth in Kenya from various sectors and will expand employment opportunities through structured private sector engagement.

A total of Sh75 million has been set aside for the implementation of the programme over the next three years, in partnership with Kenya’s government, and is targeted to benefit 15,000 youth.

The initial phase will also feature private sector partners to bridge the gap between education and employment through practical, market-driven solutions.

“This programme ticks all the boxes needed to deliver jobs at scale. It offers an innovative response to one of Kenya’s most urgent priorities, creating opportunities for young people. Strong government buy-in, including Government Development Financing, signals clear national ownership, while partnership with the private sector ensures that young people gain the practical skills and experience employers need,” said Dr Jean-Luc Stalon, Resident Representative, UNDP Kenya.

The programme is jointly led by the Government of Kenya, through the National Treasury and Economic Planning, in partnership with UNDP and private sector actors.

Placements are facilitated through industry partnerships, including the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), and are aligned with key growth sectors such as agribusiness, manufacturing, construction, ICT, energy, and services.

By providing stipends, the programme reduces hiring costs for employers while enabling them to train, mentor and build a strong pipeline of future talent.

Over three years, the initiative is expected to benefit more than 15,000 university and college graduates through structured 12-month placements, equipping them with the experience needed to secure permanent employment.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting Kenya’s development priorities. By investing in youth skills development and job creation, we are contributing to long-term socio-economic transformation,” said Yu Xiaodong, Director, CRBC Kenya.

This comes at a time Kenya faces a dual development challenge, high youth unemployment and persistent regional disparities in access to opportunities and infrastructure.

Despite Kenya’s youthful population, accounting for 35 per cent, youth unemployment remains alarmingly high.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Youth Employment Youth Unemployment CRBC Kenya
.

Latest Stories

11 arrested in Nairobi as a handful of protesters turn up for demos against hiked fuel prices.
11 arrested in Nairobi as a handful of protesters turn up for demos against hiked fuel prices.
Nairobi
By Okumu Modachi
5 mins ago
Ruto courts Italian investors to power Kenya's AI and innovation drive
National
By Mate Tongola
32 mins ago
Chinese firm, UNDP in Sh75 million pact to create jobs for youth
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Wetang'ula urges MPs to help deliver IDs as house raises alarm over delays nationwide.
By Irene Githinji 49 mins ago
Wetang'ula urges MPs to help deliver IDs as house raises alarm over delays nationwide.
IEBC warns politicians against hiring goons to intimidate opponents
By Bakari Ang'ela 1 hr ago
IEBC warns politicians against hiring goons to intimidate opponents
How Middle East conflict threatens Kenya's Sh164b export earnings
By Denis Omondi 1 hr ago
How Middle East conflict threatens Kenya's Sh164b export earnings
Tactless diplomat? The growing tensions, gaffes at Foreign ministry
By David Odongo 8 hrs ago
Tactless diplomat? The growing tensions, gaffes at Foreign ministry
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved