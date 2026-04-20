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Coffee market nets Sh24 billion in six months

By Boniface Gikandi | Apr. 20, 2026
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Alliance Berries Limited offered 178,910 bags (33.08 percent) of the coffee at the auction. [File, Standard]

The coffee market has fetched Sh24.7 billion in the past six months, of the coffee year 2025/2026 for 540, 843 bags weighing 33,240,042 kgs of coffee.

In the period between October 2025 and March 2026, the coffee offered at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE) 75 per cent constituted grades AA, AB and C that attracted the local and international buyers. 

In the first three months (October to December), the NCE generated  Sh9.5 billion after the sale of 152,785 of coffee.

Reports in the market indicated that Alliance Berries Limited, Kirinyaga Slopes and New KPCU delivered the largest consignment in the auction from the farmers in the estates and, thus fetching the returns from the local and international buyers.

According to the report, Alliance Berries Limited offered 178,910 bags (33.08 percent) of the coffee at the auction, followed by the Kirinyaga Slopes 83,506 bags( 15.44 percent), New KPCU 75,393 bags (13.94 percent) among others.

In the dealers’ category, Ibero purchased 172,566 bags controlling 31 percent, C Dorman’s 89,809 bags, Kenyacof 69,223 bags, Taylor Winch 62,856 bags among others. 

John Chege, an agronomist, stationed at Kahuhia Cooperative Society said the coffee farmers are trained on various practices on pruning, pest and disease control.

He said the New Murarandia society in six months managed to produce 1, 428 bags of AA that were sold through the auction.

 “Every month, the farmers attend coffee husbandry sessions organised by the buyers  to assist in the increase of the commodity,” said Mr Chege.

Kigumo MP Joseph Munyoro said the prices have been encouraging following the farmers' determination.

“This year prices are better compared to those of last year, appealing to the farmers to focus on doing as recommended by the agronomists,” said Munyoro, a member of the Coffee Tea Parliamentary Association.

NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u in a public notice notified the farmers that the auction will be closed for a recess between May 18 and June 23.

“In January, 119,381 bags of coffee were auctioned, followed by 134,602 bags in February and 134,075 bags in March,” said Ms Ndung’u.

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Related Topics

Nairobi Coffee Exchange Alliance Berries Limited NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u Kahuhia Cooperative Society
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