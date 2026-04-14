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Women urged to take up leadership in supply chain sector

By Patrick Beja | Apr. 14, 2026
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Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP Ida Odinga addresses the Press during the third Women in Procurement and Supply Chain Conference in Mombasa, on April 14, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Stakeholders in the procurement and supply chain sector have called for increased investment in women’s leadership, citing its critical role in driving economic growth, strengthening institutions, and enhancing governance.

Speaking during the opening of the 3rd Women in Procurement and Supply Chain Management conference at Sarova Whitesands in Mombasa County on Tuesday, Public Investments and Assets Management Principal Secretary Cyrell Wagunda, emphasised that empowering women is a social and economic imperative. 

Wagunda noted that although women account for over 50 per cent of the procurement workforce, less than 20 per cent occupy senior leadership and boardroom positions. 

He described this gap as a missed opportunity for innovation and institutional resilience.

“Procurement and supply chain management are strategic pillars of Kenya’s development. Inclusive leadership is not optional—it is essential for building stronger and more adaptive systems,” he said.

The conference, organised by the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM), is themed “Give to Gain: Empowering Kenya’s Women Leaders in Procurement and Supply Chains.”

The forum brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and development partners to discuss ways of enhancing women’s participation and influence in the sector.

Kenya’s permanent representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Dr Ida Odinga, underscored the need to move beyond inclusion to influence, urging stakeholders to deliberately position women in decision-making spaces. 

“When we empower women, we build stronger institutions, more resilient systems, and inclusive economies. It is not enough for women to participate—they must shape decisions,” she said.

Odinga also highlighted the importance of mentorship, innovation, and sustainability, noting that women must be at the forefront of addressing global challenges such as climate change and supply chain disruptions.

KISM chairperson Jeniffer Cirindi said the conference aims to translate dialogue into measurable outcomes, including increased representation of women in leadership and expanded access to procurement opportunities.

She revealed that the institute has grown its membership to over 28,000 and continues to roll out initiatives such as leadership development programs, scholarships, and the establishment of the Kenya College of Supply Chain Management. 

Cirindi revealed that KISM is working with stakeholders to implement reforms such as the Electronic Government Procurement System (e-GPS) to improve transparency and accountability in public procurement.

KISM Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Matiba described the conference as a growing movement that has evolved into a strong network of women professionals driving change in supply chains across the country and region.

“This is more than a conference—it is a call to action. True leadership is built on what we give: mentorship, integrity, and support to others,” he said. 

Participants were urged to commit to concrete actions, including opening leadership opportunities for women, strengthening policy frameworks, and supporting women-owned enterprises to compete in high-value procurement spaces.

The annual conference has continued to gain momentum as a key platform for advancing gender equality and professional development in Kenya’s supply chain sector.

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Related Topics

Supply Chain Sector Procurement and Supply Chain Conference Ida Odinga KISM Chairperson Jeniffer Cirindi
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