Portable kitchen: Designer taps into space-saving trend

Sammy's portable kitchen , in Thika town. [Courtesy]

In the bustling industrial town of Thika, a self-taught artist and designer is quietly transforming how Kenyans think about kitchen space. Solomon Sikulu Sitati has carved a niche with his innovative portable kitchen; an affordable, compact solution that is steadily gaining popularity among urban households and small-scale entrepreneurs.

Sitati, who operates his workshop in Makongeni, describes himself as a multidisciplinary creative. He works across painting, woodwork and sculpture, skills that have shaped his approach to furniture design. His latest innovation, the portable kitchen, officially launched in January, is a product he says has long existed in his imagination.