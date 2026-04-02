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HF Group posts 40pc jump in full-year net profit to Sh1.4 billion

By Brian Ngugi | Apr. 2, 2026
From left: HF Group CEO Robert Kibaara, HF Bancassurance Intermediary Principal Officer Maureen Stephyne and HFC Managing Director Peter Mugeni during the investors briefing in Nairobi, on March 27, 2025. [David Gichuru, Standard]

HF Group reported a 40 per cent rise in net profit for the year ended December 2025, driven by higher interest income and a sharp increase in non-funded revenue, the lender said on Tuesday. 

The lender posted a net profit of Sh1.42 billion, up from Sh1.01 billion a year earlier, it said. 

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