Kenya finalises aquaculture policy to boost fish production

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Kenya has moved a step closer to reforming its fisheries sector after the government announced it has finalised and submitted the draft Aquaculture Policy 2025 for adoption and approval.

This move, according to stakeholders, paves way for more structured and sustainable development of the country's aquaculture industry.

Officials from the Ministry of Blue Economy and Fisheries said that after finalisation, the policy, which has identified the vital roles played by different stakeholders for a transformative and innovative approach in management of the aquaculture, will be launched.

According to the State Department of Fisheries and Blue Economy Principal Secretary Betsy Njagi, the policy specifically promotes the approach of evidence-based management decisions regarding aquaculture enterprise, thereby bringing to the fore the input from research institutions and academia.

"The policy also provides for adoption of innovative financing and derisking in aquaculture business as a trigger towards increased investment. It proposes to have the industry, government and research academia work together in a collaborative way to grow the subsector," she said.

She noted that despite the investments made by the government in the aquaculture subsector, challenges still exist that hinder the aquaculture growth.

According to the PS, the challenges include inadequate aquaculture production and productivity, aquaculture value addition, marketing and trade, extension services and technology adoption and investment and financing, among others.

She noted that the effects of those challenges are compounded by negative effects of climate change, environmental degradation and inadequate social inclusivity in the design of programs and projects.

"Addressing these challenges necessitated an overhaul of the policy and legal framework governing the aquaculture sector. Regarding the legal framework, we have experienced some challenges in the rollout of the policy, but it will be resolved for the betterment of the sector," she said.

In a speech read on behalf of the PS by Nyanza regional director Samson Kidera during the high-level strategic dialogue on Kenya's aquaculture opportunity, Ms Njagi noted that the forum was timely and necessary as one of the avenues for the stakeholders to confirm that the government was addressing the enabling environment including making a provision for the involvement of the youth in aquaculture.

"I register my gratitude to the organisers for bringing on board initiatives such as Young Fish Kenya, and Girls in Aquaculture Kenya and providing a platform in which the youth can grow. In addition, the use of Artificial Intelligence in aquaculture is a new development that will revolutionize aquaculture practices, a position envisioned by the validated policy," she said.

According to the Ministry of Blue Economy, in 2024, the country's total fish production was 168,424 metric tons worth Sh39.6 billion, with aquaculture production valued at Sh9.9 billion for 33,423mt, representing a 5 percent increase in production from the previous year that stood at 31,767mt.

The PS said the production was relatively low when compared to other jurisdictions on the continent.

She noted that the current uptake of cage fish farming in the natural water bodies is one of the strategies that is being promoted to boost production from aquaculture.

"Based on the inherent potential of aquaculture to significantly contribute to the development of the country through productivity, the government has initiated the development of specialised aquaculture institutions designed to support fingerling production, serve as training and skills transfer units and aqua culture technology, innovation and incubation centres," she noted.

The CEO of the Aquaculture and Blue Economy Consortium Felix Osok said that Kenya must address the structural challenges within the aquaculture ecosystem like access to financing, which leads to underinvestment in the blue economy and also the process of digitising the aquaculture.

He said that small-scale farmers, who are the source of 80 percent of Kenya's food basket, get limited support from the government, especially in financial support.

Mr Osok also noted that industry players must talk and share knowledge and realise that nobody can go to it by themselves.

He said that it would be impossible to move the sector without digitizing aquaculture and with a competency-based curriculum, Kenya can rope in young people to prove to them that aquaculture is also about digitisation.