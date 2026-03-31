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Inside William Ruto's emergency talks to avert fuel crisis

By Denis Omondi | Mar. 31, 2026
President William Ruto meeting a delegation from Tharaka Nithi County at State House on August 4, 2025. [PSC]

President William Ruto has moved to calm jitters over a potential fuel crisis occasioned by the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the source of the country’s petroleum products.

In a statement dated March 30, the President said he had met key stakeholders on Monday to discuss the country’s oil pricing and the global supply chain chain disruption with an aim of cushioning Kenyans from immediate shocks.

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