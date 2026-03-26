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How smart homes are transforming urban living experience in Kenya

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Mar. 26, 2026
A stylish prefabricated house. [Courtesy, Construction Kenya]

The idea of a home that can think, respond, and adapt to various circumstances is no longer a futuristic concept. Across Kenya, smart home technology is slowly reshaping how people live, offering homeowners greater security, convenience, and energy efficiency.

From motion-sensor lighting and automated gates to remote-controlled security cameras and smart locks, technology is turning ordinary houses into connected living spaces.

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