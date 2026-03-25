×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenyan entrepreneurs get Sh645,000 funding

By Esther Dianah | Mar. 25, 2026

Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu during the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme launch in Lagos. [File, Standard]

Fourteen Kenyan entrepreneurs have each received Sh645,000 ($5,000) in non-refundable seed capital from the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entrepreneurs Seed Funding Tony Elumelu Foundation Startup Funding
.

Latest Stories

Kenyan entrepreneurs get Sh645,000 funding
Kenyan entrepreneurs get Sh645,000 funding
Enterprise
By Esther Dianah
4 mins ago
Iran, Israel trade strikes despite Trump's talk of negotiations
World
By AFP
4 hrs ago
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Tuju arrest sparks outrage over inhumane police treatment
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Tuju arrest sparks outrage over inhumane police treatment
Tuju reprieve after court bail ruling
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
Tuju reprieve after court bail ruling
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Power broker, retiree, Sh63m legal thriller in the names of Farouk, Koskei, Murkomen, Sudi
Call for return of subsidies, price reduction as fuel crisis looms
By Macharia Kamau and Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Call for return of subsidies, price reduction as fuel crisis looms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved