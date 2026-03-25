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How storybook apps help grow a reading culture in Kenya

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Mar. 25, 2026
Interactive storybook apps inspire Kenyan children to read and take action. [File Courtesy]

Mary sits with her parents in a beautiful garden beneath the shade of a tree.

They share stories of a time when the environment was greener, with plenty of rain and trees filled gardens, lined the streets and flourished in parks and forests.

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