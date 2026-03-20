×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenya targets 240,000 youth jobs in fisheries sector expansion

By Juliet Omelo | Mar. 20, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

 

Ps Fisheries and blue economy Betsy Njagi during an Engagement forum on women and youth financing in fishing. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Kenya is ramping up efforts to create jobs for young people through the fisheries sector, with a new programme targeting more than 240,000 employment opportunities over the next five years. 

The initiative, led by Trademark Africa in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, focuses on expanding access to finance and markets for those working along the fisheries value chain. 

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Nairobi, Zanataria Oa Maria, director of business competitiveness at Trademark Africa, said the programme is designed to unlock opportunities for youth, particularly young women. 

“We are looking to enhance access to finance for participants, to create over 242,000 jobs at the end of the five-year program,” she said. 

The fisheries sector has been identified by the government as a key driver of economic growth and a solution to youth unemployment, especially in coastal and lake regions. 

The Principal Secretary in the State Department for Fisheries and the Blue Economy, Betsy Muthoni, said young people and women are already playing a central role in the sector, from fish farming to trading and processing. 

“Over 60 per cent of the financing we have disbursed has gone to youth and women,” she said, noting that many have ventured into aquaculture, crab farming and fish trade. 

Government data shows that more than 200,000 youth have been reached through ongoing programs supported by development partners. 

To support job creation, the PS said the government has invested in infrastructure, including cold storage facilities and modern fish landing sites aimed at reducing post-harvest losses and improving earnings for small-scale traders. 

"New landing sites are being developed along the Indian Ocean coastline and around Lake Victoria, equipped with ice-making machines, processing units and storage facilities," she emphasised. 

In addition, she noted that training centres are being set up in Kisumu and Kwale counties to equip young people with skills in aquaculture and marine farming. 

The PS also said that policy reforms, including a fisheries policy approved in 2023 and a pending aquaculture policy, are aimed at creating a favourable environment for investment in the sector. 

"The government is also working to address concerns around taxation and licensing, which affect small-scale operators," Muthoni said.

The push to expand opportunities in the fisheries sector will be highlighted at an upcoming global ocean conference to be held in Mombasa in June, where youth engagement and innovation will be a key focus.

Officials say the broader goal is to position the blue economy as a major source of employment and income, particularly for young people entering the labour market.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fisheries Sector Blue Economy Youth Employment Youth Empowerment
.

Latest Stories

The rains...
The rains...
Cartoons
By Gammz
1 min ago
Relief as vulnerable students get school fees
Nyanza
By James Omoro
24 mins ago
Government rescues 47 Kenyans from Russia, warns against further recruitment
National
By Brian Kisanji
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Lowering the bar: Has Ruto discarded Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua?
By Barrack Muluka 5 hrs ago
Lowering the bar: Has Ruto discarded Executive decorum in bid to outdo Gachagua?
How President Ruto is breaking records he would rather not
By Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
How President Ruto is breaking records he would rather not
Oburu faces test as party heads to explosive NDC
By Mary Imenza and Harold Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
Oburu faces test as party heads to explosive NDC
Why Ruto's Western bid is facing major hurdles
By Juliet Omelo 5 hrs ago
Why Ruto's Western bid is facing major hurdles
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved