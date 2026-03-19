Africa will need 150,000 construction managers by 2035, says report

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Workers at a construction site. Africa needs 150,000 more project management professionals by 2035 to meet its infrastructure ambitions, PMI warns. [File,Standard]

Sub-Saharan Africa faces a shortfall of nearly 150,000 construction project professionals by 2035, even as governments pour billions into infrastructure, Project Management Institute (PMI) research shows.

Demand for construction project professionals across the region is projected to rise from about 260,000 in 2025 to more than 410,000 by 2035, leaving a 57 per cent talent gap, one of the highest growth rates globally.

At the centre of this transformation is the Programme for Infrastructure Development in Africa (PIDA), a continent-wide initiative targeting more than 400 priority projects spanning energy, transport, information and communications technology (ICT), and transboundary water systems.

It is backed by over $360 billion (Sh46.8 trillion) in committed funding.

“Construction sits at the heart of the region’s development ambitions,” said PMI Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director George Asamani. “But without the right project management capabilities, we risk delays, cost overruns, rework and, ultimately, lost value.” PMI data shows that about 10 per cent of global project investment is lost annually due to poor performance, translating into billions of shillings in unrealised value in a region deploying hundreds of billions into infrastructure.

PMI’s research identifies Sub-Saharan Africa as having the highest percentage growth in demand for construction project professionals globally, with Ethiopia leading the surge at a projected annual demand growth rate of 7.8 per cent.

The talent shortage is part of a broader global trend, with PMI estimating that nearly 2.5 million additional construction project professionals will be needed worldwide by 2035.

The report traces the problem to more than a numbers deficit.

Employers report critical shortfalls in core project management competencies such as scheduling, planning and resource optimisation, as well as communication, collaborative leadership and stakeholder engagement.

PMI’s research points to digitalisation, including Building Information Modelling, digital twins and artificial intelligence, as levers to unlock efficiency, improve transparency and reduce costly rework. However, construction in Sub-Saharan Africa has historically lagged other industries in technology adoption.