Property sector reaps big from rising demand for luxury healthcare

Is a pregnant woman sick? It is a question that Equity Group Holdings Chief Executive James Mwangi posed during the release of the lender’s 2025 half-year financials.
His thoughts are that a pregnant woman doesn’t need to be in a hospital environment to deliver. As an entrepreneur, he added, he seeks to make this a reality through the group’s subsidiaries that house businesses in the health space.
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