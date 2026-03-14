×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why fuel prices have remained unchanged despite attacks on Iran

By Macharia Kamau | Mar. 14, 2026

Pump prices will remain unchanged for the next one month even as Kenyans anticipate the ripple effects of the US-Israel attacks on Iran to reflect on fuel costs during the next review. 

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

New Fuel Prices EPRA Price Review Global Oil Prices Israeli-Iran Attacks
.

Latest Stories

Why fuel prices have remained unchanged despite attacks on Iran
Why fuel prices have remained unchanged despite attacks on Iran
Business
By Macharia Kamau
57 mins ago
Fuel prices remain unchanged despite Middle East tensions
Business
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
Nairobi Hospital board member detained after dramatic arrest
Nairobi
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why fuel prices have remained unchanged despite attacks on Iran
By Macharia Kamau 57 mins ago
Why fuel prices have remained unchanged despite attacks on Iran
End of an era as Kirubi family exits Sidian Bank in multi-billion deal
By Brian Ngugi 6 hrs ago
End of an era as Kirubi family exits Sidian Bank in multi-billion deal
Seven held over Sh60M scam run from Harambee House
By Kamau Muthoni and Nancy Gitonga 14 hrs ago
Seven held over Sh60M scam run from Harambee House
WRC Safari Rally: Where a 'flying sausage' meets the 'queens of the dust'
By Patrick Vidija 1 day ago
WRC Safari Rally: Where a 'flying sausage' meets the 'queens of the dust'
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved