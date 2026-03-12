Stima Sacco reports Sh10.8b revenue on increased digital transactions

Audio By Vocalize

Stima Sacco CEO Gamaliel Hassan says insurance business is critical to supporting the Sacco's mandate of offering savings and credit solutions. [File, Standard]

Stima DT Sacco Society Ltd has recorded Sh10.8 billion in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2025, even as total assets grew to Sh75. 27 billion, up from Sh 66.44 billion in 2024.

It will also spend Sh5.1 billion in paying dividends to members at Sh16 percent on interests earned on fully paid-up share capital and 11 percent on members’ deposits.

“The year 2025 marked an important phase in our institutional journey. Following our Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2024, the past year focused on consolidation and disciplined execution of our 2025–2029 Strategic Plan,” said Dr. Gamaliel Hassan, chief executive officer of Stima DT Sacco Society Ltd.

He added: “Despite a dynamic operating environment, the society recorded total revenue of Sh10.8 billion.”

The CEO revealed this during an investors' briefing in Nairobi yesterday (Wednesday).

He said membership grew to 241,324, reflecting sustained confidence in the cooperative model and in sacco’s value proposition.

The top-tier one sacco’s core capital closed at Sh 16.5 billion as liquidity remained strong at 104.06 percent, significantly above the statutory requirement of 15 percent.

“These indicators affirm the society’s strong financial position and our commitment to prudent balance sheet management and long-term institutional sustainability,” said Dr. Hassan.

He said the SACCO also strengthened its operational foundations by enhancing credit governance frameworks, strengthening post-disbursement monitoring, and refining risk management processes to safeguard members’ funds while supporting responsible credit growth.

National chairman, Eng. Dr. Joseph Siror, said the society recorded strong performance across key financial indicators during the year under review.

“Total assets grew to Sh75.27 billion, up from Sh 66.44 billion in 2024, reflecting sustained institutional growth and prudent financial management. Members’ deposits increased to Sh 52.19 billion, while the loan portfolio expanded to Sh 52.5 billion, demonstrating continued demand for accessible and affordable credit among our members,” said Eng. Siror.

He added: “In recognition of this performance, the Annual General Meeting(AGM) that was held on March 7 approved a dividend of 16 percent per share on fully paid-up share capital and an interest rebate of 11 percent on members’ deposits. These approvals translate to a combined payout of Sh 5.11 billion, compared to Sh 4.6 billion in 2024, underscoring the Society’s commitment to delivering tangible value to our members and investors.”

The CEO attributed the increase in revenue and good performance to the shift to digital operations, investment income, and loans.

This, he said, was despite the difficulties in the macro-environment that not only affected the sacco but the whole financial services sector.

“But despite the difficulties in the macro environment, we've managed to come out very strongly, especially through investment income that has contributed more than 18 percent of our total income for the current year. We still do rely on our loan book, which is the interest income, which has generated about 78 percent of the income that we do have,” said Dr Hassan.

He added: “One of the most remarkable things that we've seen from year to year is the shift towards the digital channels, with more than 93 percent of our members utilising our mobile channels, that is the internet and mobile platform, with only 7 percent actually coming to our branches. So we do foresee that again this year is going to be even better. I think the shocks of last year are actually larger.”

Going forward this year, he said the Sacco will be rolling out green financing because they already have an approval and will also increase the mortgage portfolio.

“This year, we are rolling out green financing, which is very important to us. We already have an approval for serving a product; we'll be going to the regulator for a loan product under green financing. We do consider that to be one of the very critical areas of growth in the coming year,” said Dr Hassan.

He added: “We are also going to grow all the other areas that have really helped us last year, especially around the mortgage products. We stay very firm with Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company(KMRC), as of last year, we've given Sh1.2 billion in affordable lending for affordable housing, we tend to think that this number will keep on growing.”

On governance, he said through the office of the chairman, they have also conducted board evaluation that happens on an annual basis, and for them in management, they do have balanced scorecards and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) that are looked at.

“We do sign performance improvements, both with the board and, of course, with our chairperson and staff, who also sign that with me. All of this goes into accountability, because what is not documented is not done. The sacco is one of those very first institutions to actually believe in their own aspect of good governance, in the aspect of ensuring that there is evaluation, not just of the board, the committee, and also the management itself.”

He welcomed the ongoing Sacco reforms, saying things like the Credit Lending Facility(CLF), the deposit guarantee fund, and shared services will bring much-needed reforms.