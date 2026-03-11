Wuerth Kenya to close shop after 29 years

Audio By Vocalize

Wuerth Kenya warehouse. [Courtesy]

Wuerth Kenya, a subsidiary of German giant group Wurth Group has announced it is closing down after 29 years.

The fastening and maintenance materials company Managing Director John Anderson made the announcement to customers on March 10, 2026.

“We regret to inform you that Wuerth Kenya will be ceasing its operations and formally closing down its business. This decision has been made after careful consideration and forms part of a broader strategic restructuring of the Wuerth group's operations,” it said.

Anderson thanked customers saying their support for the 29 years of operations had contributed to its significant growth.

“The company will continue to manage all pending obligations and ensure an orderly transition during this closure period and we will trade as normal until the end of May 2026,” he said.

The Wuerth boss called on customers with outstanding orders, accounts or ongoing engagements are to liaise with company for arrangements for smooth finalisation.

“We remain committed to maintaining professionalism and transparency throughout this process and will ensure that all matters are handled in accordance with applicable legal and commercial requirements.”

The closure of the company once again turns the focus back to the cost of operating and running businesses in the country which in recent times has brought about unpredictability.

The supplies market targeting garages and construction industries had been facing competition from cheap imports which are preferred by customers due to their low cost.

The company did not disclose the number of people who will be affected by the closure.

“On behalf of the management and staff of Wuerth Kenya, we extend our sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve you. We deeply value the relationships we have built and appreciate your support throughout the years,” said Anderson.

China and India have emerged as the go to places for the kind of supplies that Wuerth dealt with as their products are of similar quality but cheaper.