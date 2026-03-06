Mini-budget tests IMF austerity demands as State spending soars

Treasury CS John Mbadi before the Joint Committee of Energy of the Senate and National Assembly at Hilton Garden Inn in Nairobi on February 16, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]
The Treasury has unveiled a Sh287.4 billion supplementary budget that appears to contradict International Monetary Fund demands for fiscal consolidation and wage restraint, setting the stage for tense negotiations.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you