Mini-budget tests IMF austerity demands as State spending soars

By Brian Ngugi | Mar. 6, 2026

Treasury CS John Mbadi before the Joint Committee of Energy of the Senate and National Assembly at Hilton Garden Inn in Nairobi on February 16, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Treasury has unveiled a Sh287.4 billion supplementary budget that appears to contradict International Monetary Fund demands for fiscal consolidation and wage restraint, setting the stage for tense negotiations.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

