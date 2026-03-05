×
Tea market nets Sh1.5 billion for the smallholder factories in a week

By Boniface Gikandi | Mar. 5, 2026
KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru addresses tea growers at Rukuriri Tea Factory in Embu, during their annual general meeting, on November 26, 2025. [File, Standard]

The small holder tea factories netted Sh1.5 billion after the auction of 4,426,369 kgs of tea at the Mombasa Tea Auction, compared to Sh1.8 billion after the offer of  5.020 million kgs

In the auction five countries that use the Mombasa auction facility offered 8,574,582 kgs as Kenya presented 7,124,538 kgs, which netted.

The report states that Gathuthi factory in the week presented  60,784 kgs that earned Sh25.7 million, Mununga 74,200kgs (Sh 30.4 million), Kathangariri 41,906kgs ( Sh16.7 million), Gacharage 81,171kgs (Sh32.5 million), Rukuriri 35,436kgs (Sh14 million), among others.

KTDA Holding Chairman Enos Njeru said farmers are encouraged to pluck the recommended green leaf to enable the process of the quality tea that will attract the market.

Njeru, a day after he was elected into the office, said the directors are duty-bound to promote plucking of the quality tea, to comply with the demands by the buyers.

“As the board explores new markets, we have to ensure we take quality tea into the market,” said Njeru, adding that those who compromise the standards will not be entertained in the tea business.  

A report from the Tea auction indicated that eight factories offered over 100,000 kgs in the market, led by Ngere with 131,678 kgs that fetched Sh52.9 million, followed by Momul 122,624kgs (Sh40.8 million), Kionyo 121,362kgs, Makomboki 119,856kgs, Githongo 116,724kgs, Weru 106,998 kgs, and Michimikuru 104,251kgs.

“In the west of the rift, Ogembo factory presented 30,720kgs that netted Sh10.3 million, followed by Momul  with Sh40.8 million,” explained the report

The market attracted 50 buyers, with Global Tea leading with 1,394,228 kgs, James Finlay 1,276,142kgs and KTDA-owned Chai Trading 1,004,626kgs.

“Burundi offered 47,826kgs, Rwanda 468,660 kgs, Tanzania 10,480kgs and Uganda 923,078kgs,” read part of the report.

.

