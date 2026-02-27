Econetix inaugural CORSIA deal channels carbon finance to Africa

Audio By Vocalize

(L) Jakob Zenz, Co-Founder of Econetix, and Paul Nimmerfall, Founder of Econetix. Econetix recently closed its first CORSIA supply deal, unlocking million-dollar climate investments across Africa. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

Econetix, a global carbon asset manager, has closed its first supply agreement under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), a transaction directing significant climate finance toward African project countries.

The deal positions Kenya and other African nations with robust carbon registries to benefit from aviation's compliance market, following Nairobi's February launch of Africa's first national carbon registry. Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa described the system as giving Kenya's green economy "a digital heartbeat," enabling transparent tracking and sovereign authorisation of credits—prerequisites for accessing premium CORSIA markets.

Carbon credits are tradeable permits representing one metric tonne of carbon dioxide either reduced from or removed from the atmosphere. Projects generate credits through activities such as reforestation, distributing clean cookstoves to reduce woodfuel demand, or replacing diesel generators with solar mini-grids.

Under CORSIA—the International Civil Aviation Organisation's programme capping aviation emissions—airlines must offset emissions growth by purchasing eligible credits. Demand is projected at 100-150 million units during the 2024-2026 compliance phase alone, with analysts forecasting 1.6 billion credits required through 2035.

For host countries, CORSIA eligibility requires "corresponding adjustments" under the Paris Agreement's Article 6—government authorisations to ensure that emission reductions are not double-counted toward national climate targets. This regulatory layer creates price premiums for high-integrity credits but demands sophisticated national systems, such as Kenya's new registry, that prevent double-counting and ensure that community value flows.

"This is not just about carbon credits—it is about long-term investment, institutional capacity building, and predictable revenue streams for governments and local communities," said Paul Nimmerfall, Econetix co-founder.

Econetix operates in 16 African countries, developing Gold Standard-registered projects including clean energy access and nature-based solutions. The SCB Environmental Markets SA partnership enables these projects to access aviation-sector demand, channeling millions of dollars into African economies while supporting biodiversity protection and climate resilience.

The transaction demonstrates that African-origin credits can meet rigorous international compliance standards, positioning the continent as a cornerstone supplier to the multibillion-dollar aviation carbon market.