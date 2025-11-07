Sh46b climate funding boost for EAC dairy sector

The dairy sector is central to food security and livelihoods in East Africa but faces mounting pressure from climate change, including heat stress and drought. [File, Standard]

The first-ever large-scale climate funding targeting the dairy sector is now underway across East Africa.

The Dairy Interventions for Mitigation and Adaptation (DaIMA) programme, led by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and co-financed with $150 million (Sh19.38 billion) from the Green Climate Fund (GCF), represents a total investment of $358 million (Sh46.25 billion).

The landmark six-year project, presented at the recent 9th International Greenhouse Gas and Animal Agriculture (GGAA) conference in Nairobi, will directly benefit 2.5 million rural people in Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda and, indirectly, reach an additional 15.4 million individuals along the dairy value chain.

The productivity and efficiency of East African dairy systems can be strengthened, which will reduce emissions and ensure more resilience of the production systems.

This will be done through equipping smallholder farmers with climate information, improved breeding and veterinary services, better reproduction and feed management and innovative technologies to enhance productivity while cutting emissions.

Sara Mbago, regional director, East and Southern Africa, IFAD, said the programme is already operational through four IFAD projects aligned with national priorities in the target countries.

She explained that their programmes strengthen institutions and policy frameworks while introducing climate-responsive practices such as improved feed and fodder systems, manure management, and pasture restoration.

It seeks to restore nearly 180,000 hectares of rangeland and support more than two million dairy cattle.

“DaIMA is about transforming the backbone of East Africa’s dairy sector. By combining innovation, investment and policy reform, we are helping farmers adapt to a changing climate while reducing emissions and creating growth opportunities,” she said.

The programme is expected to boost milk production by 34 per cent and reduce emissions by 2.1 million tonnes of CO₂ equivalent over 20 years.

Its holistic approach strengthens veterinary and extension services, enhances breeding and feeding systems, restores degraded lands, and expands access to climate information.

A dedicated green dairy financing facility will unlock climate finance for farmers, cooperatives and small and medium-sized enterprises, accelerating the shift to low-emission value chains.

DaIMA preparation brings together a powerful coalition of partners, including IFAD, GCF, International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), the FAO Investment Centre, the Global Methane Hub, the Global Dairy Platform and USAID Food and Agriculture.

It places strong emphasis on inclusion, ensuring women, youth and marginalised communities are at the centre of climate action and benefit equitably from the transformation.

Appolinaire Djikeng, the Director General of the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI), explained that as climate pressures intensify, DaIMA stands as a blueprint for sustainable agricultural transformation, linking innovation, finance and policy to build a low-emission, climate-smart dairy economy across East Africa.

“ILRI will provide technical assistance to the four countries on Monitoring, Reporting and Verification of GHG emissions, as a regional centre of excellence in this area with its Mazingira centre,” he explains.

Appolinaire adds, “DaIMA programme represents a major milestone for the dairy sector. By scaling up low-emission, climate-resilient solutions, DaIMA directly supports the implementation of the Paris Agreement, accelerating the sustainable transformation of the dairy sector in the region.”