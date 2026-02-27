×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenyans in new push to lower taxes, up funding for key sectors

By Kamau Macharia | Feb. 27, 2026
National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi recently said recently proposed exempting Kenyans earning below Sh30,000 from PAYE. [File, Standard]

Higher household disposable income, increased funding for health, food security, and improved fiscal discipline by the government are among the key areas that many Kenyans want the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to address in the budget for the next financial year. 

According to the Institute of Economic Affairs’ (IEA) Citizens Alternative Budget, individual Kenyans and businesses want the government to revise the pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax rates, which the institute said “can stimulate economic activity and support job creation, especially in MSMEs”.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Budget Treasury CS John Mbadi Institute of Economic Affairs’ Revising PAYE Bands
.

Latest Stories

How security guard sold land and spent lavishly with Makenzi
How security guard sold land and spent lavishly with Makenzi
Crime and Justice
By Juliet Omelo
55 mins ago
Beyond divine nourishment, fasting has many physical benefits
National
By Yahya Mahinda
55 mins ago
Kenyans in new push to lower taxes, up funding for key sectors
Business
By Kamau Macharia
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How security guard sold land and spent lavishly with Makenzi
By Juliet Omelo 55 mins ago
How security guard sold land and spent lavishly with Makenzi
CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill
By Irene Githinji 55 mins ago
CoB flags glaring gaps in Infrastructure Fund Bill
Why ODM has backs down to tribunal's orders protecting Sifuna
By Nancy Gitonga 55 mins ago
Why ODM has backs down to tribunal's orders protecting Sifuna
Russia jobs suspect claims threats to life
By Kamau Muthoni 55 mins ago
Russia jobs suspect claims threats to life
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved