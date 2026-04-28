Forbes positions TECH Global University as world's best online university

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The prestigious Forbes magazine, specialised in business and finance, has highlighted TECH Global University as “the world's best online university.” This is what they have recently stated in an article in their digital edition, in which they echo the success story of this institution: “thanks to the academic offer it provides, the selection of its teaching staff, and an innovative learning method aimed at educating the professionals of the future.”

In this sense, the renowned business magazine has emphasised the constant work of this university to be at the forefront of the education sector. All this at a time when social conditions have accelerated the decline of traditional teaching models in favour of new online approaches.

As such, Forbes highlights TECH's 100 per cent online methodology and its results, which are “outstanding, exceeding worldwide quality standards that evaluate the effectiveness of online learning.” In fact, this approach has obtained scores above 4 out of 5 points on a Likert scale. In the same way, its teaching method, Relearning, has obtained more than 8 points out of 10, placing TECH as the world's best online university.

TECH is the World’s Largest Online University

One of the aspects that makes TECH unique is its outstanding educational offer. This university has an extensive catalogue of higher education programs consisting of Bachelor's Degrees, Professional Master's Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Executive Development Programs, Language Courses and Postgraduate Certificates, all 100 per cent online.

In addition, the university not only has the traditional faculties, but has also included completely new areas aligned with today's professional world. In this way, it offers qualifications related to artificial intelligence, the metaverse, cryptocurrencies and virtual reality, among others.

With all this, the University currently has a catalogue of areas of knowledge unique in the sector, which contains faculties such as Sports Science, Design, Education, Nursing, School of Business, School of Languages, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, History, Humanities, Information Technology, Engineering, Law, Medicine, Dentistry, Nutrition, Psychology, Journalism and Communication, Veterinary Medicine and Video Games. The latter is a highly specialised faculty, unique in the world, focused exclusively on the creation, development and design of video games.

This is an academic catalogue of international reference not only because of its study methodology, but also due to its faculty of more than 6,000 world-class teachers. Professors, researchers, professionals from the world's 5 largest hospitals and top executives of multinational companies, including Isaiah Covington, performance coach of the Boston Celtics, Magda Romanska, principal investigator at Harvard MetaLAB, Ignacio Wistuba, chair of the translational molecular pathology department at MD Anderson Cancer Centre, and D.W. Pine, creative director of TIME magazine, among many others. This commitment to a high-level international teaching staff has earned TECH the nickname of the “online Harvard.”

TECH, the world's top-rated university by its students

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalogue of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99 per cent job placement rate.

It is officially recognised in America, such as the Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognised by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

Furthermore, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty at the level of Harvard or Stanford. It is more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organisations, and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Centre...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognised by Google with Google Premier Partner status, a distinction reserved only for the top 3 per cent of online institutions.

TECH is also considered the top-rated university by its students, with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 in more than 25,000 public ratings on leading international portals.