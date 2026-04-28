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Kenya Kwanza's Jekyll-and-Hyde State: Vision bold, execution broken

By Dennis Kabaara | Apr. 28, 2026

President William Ruto at State House. [PCS]

In a country where leadership is manifested through the glitz of events rather than the grit of process, it is easy to forget that we still have another 469 days, 67 weeks, to go to the 2027 election. Yes, it has been 1,323 long days (189 weeks) since our last one; 672 shorter days, 96 weeks, since June 25, 2024.

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Kenya Kwanza Economic Reform Governance Leadership
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