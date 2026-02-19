×
Educational institutions boost investors' appetite in Murang'a

By Boniface Gikandi | Feb. 19, 2026
he main entrance to Murang'a University of Technology. [Courtesy]

Investors and residents of Murang'a are eyeing better times following the establishment of educational institutions that have awakened the once sleepy town.

The new institutions have seen the cost of the property rise threefold with the influx of the inventors seeking to establish the middle-level colleges, hostels, eateries, and entertainment joints that attract students.

The price of the parcels of land next to colleges has tripled, with a quarter of an acre going for between Sh30 million and Sh40 million, up from about Sh10 million in 2010. 

 According to the records at the local lands office, in the past three years, there has been a high exchange of parcels of land in areas of Kiharu, St Mary's, Kabuta, and Maragi as investors seek to build residential areas for the learners 

The presence of the colleges has led to the occupation of all the empty rooms in the residential areas, with the students moving to outside the town in Kongo Ini, Mjini, Maragi, and Kabuta to seek accommodation.

The notable educational institutions are Murang’a University of Technology, with registered 15,000 students, Kenya Medical Training College, with about 500 students, Kiharu Technical College 3,269 students, and Murang’a Institute of Science and Management Studies, with over 400 students.

Others are Wellington Technical and Medical College, backed by other computer and ICT colleges that opened their doors last year.

The Chief Principal of Kiharu Technical College, George Njau, said the colleges offer the much-needed technical courses demanded by the youth seeking self-employment.

The majority of the eateries, he said, are sustained by the students as the farmers produce more food and milk for sale. 

“Murang’a town accommodates students from all parts of the country, occupying 75 per cent of the residential rooms, thus creating an economic impact locally,” said Njau.

Peter Kuria says the students have stretched to rent rooms in Kongu ini, Mukuyu, Mjini, among other areas, as the landlords smile all the way to the bank.

Murang’a Municipal Manager Mr Bernard Mugo and the Public Health Technician, John Mugwe, say a lot has been done in the management, through partnership with the landlords.

Mugo said the Smart Cities programme has assisted in opening the areas that had remained closed for decades and unblocking the drainage channels. “The impact of the increased student population is felt through the revenue by the revenue clerks through the automation programme,” he said.

Murang’a Deputy County Commissioner Charles Muriithi said security has been beefed up to ensure the safety of all residents.

