×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenyans will get raw deal from Safaricom shares sale, Nyoro says

By Irene Githinji | Feb. 17, 2026

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro addresses the Press over the sale of Kenya Pipeline Company shares in Nairobi on February 16, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Even with the conclusion of public hearings on the government’s partial sale of Safaricom shares, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro insists that the sale must be halted immediately and advertised internationally.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Safaricom Shares Sale Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Initial Public Offer Kenya Pipeline Company
.

Latest Stories

From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
1 hr ago
Kenyans will get raw deal from Safaricom shares sale, Nyoro says
Business
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
Politics
By Irene Githinji
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
From SGR operations to dollar deals: Inside Kenya Railways audit queries
Why snobbish Kanja dodged crucial meet with Opposition
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Why snobbish Kanja dodged crucial meet with Opposition
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
The Sifuna factor: Moment or movement?
Kenyans will get raw deal from Safaricom shares sale, Nyoro says
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Kenyans will get raw deal from Safaricom shares sale, Nyoro says
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved