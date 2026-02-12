×
Experts warn on food safety, call for support for organic farming

By Esther Nyambura | Feb. 12, 2026
A spinach farm in Bondo. [Isaiah Gwengi]

Agricultural experts have called on the government to give more support to organic farming, warning that increased use of chemical inputs in food production could pose risks to public health.

Speaking in Kilimambogo, Thika, Ngugi Mutuura, Director of the Sustainable Agriculture Community Development Programme (SACDEP), said Kenya faces important choices on food safety and farming methods. He urged the government to support institutions promoting organic agriculture, describing it as a potential source of employment and safer food systems.

“We are raising concerns about the growing use of fertilisers and other chemicals in food production,” Mutuura said, adding that some farmers use chemical agents to speed up crop ripening for the market, a trend that could be linked to the rise in lifestyle diseases.

Reiterating his remarks, Dr Annette Massman, a German expert on sustainable agriculture, supported the call, noting that organic food can help reduce diet-related diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and certain cancers.

“It is not the word ‘organic’ that makes the difference; it is the overall quality and nutritional value of what we eat. We must return to natural, balanced diets and responsible farming practices,” she added.

The experts also called for greater investment and policy support to expand the sector, adding that increased awareness and development of organic value chains could help improve public health while creating jobs for young people.

Related Topics

Agriculture Organic Farming Organic Foods
