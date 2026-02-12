×
Why private developers are racing to hit 260,000 homes target

By Amos Kiarie | Feb. 12, 2026
The New Mukuru affordable Housing project  buildings along Likoni road  in the Nairobi Industrial Area on 23, May 2024. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

Kenya needs about 260,000 new housing units annually, yet it only delivers fewer than 60,000 formal homes, widening a deficit that now stands at more than two million units, according to the data and industry analyses.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics data, including population growth, urbanisation trends and construction output published in its Economic Survey and Real Estate Survey Report, shows that housing demand continues to outpace supply, driven by rapid urbanisation and changing household needs.

