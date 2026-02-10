Aviation workers, KCAA standoff now threatens airport operations

KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema (centre) and other members when they issued a 7-day strike notice to Kenya Civil Aviation Authority over stalled CBA talks at JKIA in Nairobi, on February 9, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
A potential strike by civil aviation workers threatens to disrupt operations at key airports such as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) next week, a move that could affect airlines and passengers using Kenya’s airports.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you